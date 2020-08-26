Quantitative Analytics Careers – Calling All Exceptionally Bright Minds

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- It would be hard to ignore the change in the financial market since the COVID-19 pandemic and this has been no exception when it comes to quants which has had a strong impact in adaptions made to the investment industry. A career in quants requires an analytical, mathematical, quick mind and Selby Jennings are at the forefront of the talent search. The demand for quantitative analysts is increasing and Selby Jennings US specialises in supporting the career development for professionals spanning the breadth and width of America. From Boston and Chicago, to New York, Dallas, Charlotte, San Francisco and Los Angeles, Selby Jennings are proud to represent some of America's largest corporations in their search for the brightest minds.



Established in 2004. Selby Jennings has grown to provide a network of over 750 employees covering over 60 countries worldwide. Their scope to train, develop and master the art of new recruitment technology puts them at the top of their game when partnering professionals with outstanding companies in America as part of the Phaidon International group. Quant careers in the US make up an integral part of the financial services sector and therefore, continue to dominate the trading operations. Selby Jennings are committed to ensuring their consultants are trained in the details of quant careers and are aware of the process of how to guide professionals in taking the next steps towards a successful career in the industry.



Quant analysts are as a necessary addition to the financial services sector, investors have dreamt of the ability for data-driven traders to dominate financial markets. The quant hedge fund sector is an example of this and the success can be seen through the immense growth the sector is experiencing. Analysts at Barclays have estimated that quant hedge funds, or quant strategies within bigger hedge fund groups will manage assets of around $500bn. It is understandable that quant employees are those with the brightest mathematical and statistical minds. They apply these skills in the sell-side for derivatives pricing and risk management, as well as the buy-side for statistical arbitrage, algorithmic trading and quantitative investment trading. As well as using the power of computer science and vast data-sets to make investment decisions to guarantee the most obscure financial and risk management problems are predicted and made as avoidable as possible.



Selby Jennings have been using their time wisely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to establish an efficient hiring solution whilst adhering to social distancing measures. This has including creating new opportunities for team building and switching to remote onboarding processes, such as using video conferencing for interviews. This has been of significant importance to the Selby Jennings team and has resulted in consistent results in their success despite the uncertain times America and the rest of the world are facing.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



Quant careers are not Selby Jennings' only specialist sector, their expert consultants are well versed in careers and recruitment processes in risk management, compliance, investment management and financial technology. They are able to provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across a plethora of sectors in the financial services industry.



Uncertainty has not dampened the confidence Selby Jennings have in their recruitment processes but has proved their ability to adapt under pressure to ensure the targets are continuously met. Selby Jennings are working with businesses across the financial services industry to secure brilliant quant employees. Careers in quants include quantitative researchers, analysts, developers, traders and strategists, the possibilities for a career with plenty of growth opportunity are available now and in high demand.



