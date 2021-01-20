Quantitative Analytics Careers in Switzerland – Ambitious Professionals' Sought After for Financially Lucrative and Intellectually Stimulating Quant Roles

Zürich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Switzerland is a small country that packs a massive punch. Covering a relatively small part of the globe, the country hosts a whopping quarter of the world's cross-border assets and is a financial centre of global importance. Quantitative careers and analytics jobs are both financially lucrative and intellectually stimulating, and unsurprisingly they offer incredible opportunities for career progression. Topics such as systematic trading, financial research, managing risk, options pricing and quantitative programming are all roles that can be termed as "quant".



As innovations in new technology move the financial services industry forward, there is an increasing technical demand on quants that will make it harder for firms to find the right talent. Selby Jennings has partnered with QuantMinds to explore these talent challenges and discuss how firms can secure top quant talent in a competitive market. Selby Jennings are the leading recruitment specialist for the banking and financial services in Switzerland. Established in 2004, the firm have worked tirelessly to provide innovative, conscientious hiring solutions which will allow corporations across Europe and the world to have peace of mind when it comes to solving their biggest issue: talent acquisition.



Selby Jennings provide permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to some of the brightest minds in the finance industry in Switzerland and help their clients build teams of expert professionals who are dedicated to their careers. The firm have reimagined the traditional recruitment process by offering a wide range of services to their clients with a global perspective and expert consultants with fantastic knowledge of their chosen field. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings is the chosen recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading organisations and offer a Preferred Partnership Programme.



Selby Jennings have invested in their consultants' training and professional development to ensure they are well versed in the uses of up-to-date recruitment technology. The firm provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions through their team of dedicated consultants who work with their clients through every step of the recruitment process from sourcing industry professionals to working through their offer acceptance. Selby Jennings offer: real choices to enable individuals to feel empowered with their hiring decisions, recruitment beyond borders to enable talented professionals to find the role of their dreams, a global consistent service as a specialist recruitment partner to enable equal opportunities for all involved.



Careers in quants are plentiful and Selby Jennings consultants are experts in recruiting top talent across the sector. Roles available currently through the firm include: quantitative developer – multi-asset trading, quantitative analyst – options market making, senior quantitative analyst, credit research analyst and quant execution trader. These opportunities all provide an exciting amount of career growth and personal development opportunities. Selby Jennings consultants have a global reach of over 60 countries worldwide to enhance their global perspective on the quants sector and enable smart, efficient hiring decisions for their clients and candidates.



In 2020 Selby Jennings was named by HFM Global as the Best Hedge Fund Recruiter, emphasising their continuous commitment to helping their clients secure top quant talent.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



