Quantitative Analytics Careers Switzerland – A Career for Professionals Who Can Create Calm from Chaos and Grapple with New Technologies Quickly and Efficiently

Zürich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Quantitative research, trading and analytics requires an intensely mathematical mind to understand and master the complex and often abstract statistical models which have been put in place. The sector relies on a select few bright-minded individuals who are keen to progress their career and have the ability to remain calm under pressure and make sense of the chaotic environment they will be expected to tackle. Quantitative Analytics is making huge changes in the investment industry as the need for professionals who can accumulate for the risks and secure the future of Switzerland's economy standing is vital. Quantitative analysts must harness the power of computer science and vast data-sets to make investment decisions which will positively benefit the investors and companies within the sector. Selby Jennings understands the importance of hiring the right individuals in quantitative analytics roles and is the leading specialist recruiter for the sector in Switzerland making them the right choice to leave your talent acquisition search in the hands of.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings has been working for over 15 years to provide exceptional recruitment solutions to the financial services sector in Switzerland. The firm have a team of 750+ employees with 12+ office locations worldwide and a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals who guide the recruitment process and provide in-depth industry knowledge. The firm provide efficient hiring solutions with optimal results to allow hiring managers to have peace of mind when it comes to securing talent who will keep the company achieving above their targets despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Selby Jennings are part of the Phaidon International group and are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm invest heavily in the training of their consultants to ensure they are using the best-in-class recruitment technology and providing optimal results for their candidates and clients.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the quantitative analytic sectors and help them secure top talent."



Selby Jennings provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions not only for quants but for a range of sectors in the finance industry including corporate & investment banking, private wealth management, risk management, financial technology, sales & trading, legal & compliance, insurance & actuarial and commodities. The opportunity for career progression in quantitative analytics is promising s the hedge fund industry saw $1tn of assets under management this year, as reported by the Financial Times. It is an exciting time to join the quants sector either in Switzerland or across the world.



Current roles available through Selby Jennings include: data engineering lead, credit risk modelers, DevOps engineer, Tier 1 prop trading firm - experienced trader, full stack senior engineer, senior quant risk analyst and head of quantitative research. The wealth of opportunity is made far more accessible through the dedication and persistence of Selby Jennings' consultants who work around the clock to promote their recruitment beyond borders policy and pair each candidate with their ideal company to make a long-lasting partnership which will benefit everyone involved. Selby Jennings have reimagined the traditional recruitment process to allow for as smooth a transition as possible for new starters and hiring managers alike.



