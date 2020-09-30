Quantitative Analytics Careers Switzerland – Mathematical Minds Are Essential to Secure the Swiss Economy's Success

Zürich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- Quants is a sector which is making huge waves of changes affecting the financial services industry and thus providing exciting recruitment opportunities with immense opportunity for career growth. Quantitative analysts use mathematical and statistical models in the sell-side for derivatives pricing and risk management to generate profits and reduce risk for finance corporations across the world. Careers in this sector are hugely important for statistical arbitrage, algorithmic trading and quantitative investment trading. The advances in financial technology have been significant over the past decade, computer science has become a force to be reckoned with and something the industry now cannot survive without. Look no further than progressing your career within the quants sector as the industry is set to have immense growth in the following years. It has been reported that the quantitative hedge fund industry had $1tn of assets under management in 2019 , with this number rapidly increasing.



Selby Jennings are the leading recruitment specialist for the banking and financial services in Switzerland. Established in 2004, the firm have worked tirelessly to provide innovative, conscientious hiring solutions which will allow corporations across Europe and the world to have peace of mind when it comes to solving their biggest issue: talent acquisition. Selby Jennings provide permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to some of the brightest minds in the finance industry in Switzerland and help their clients build teams of expert professionals who are dedicated to their career. The firm have reimagined the traditional recruitment process by offering a wide range of services to their clients with a global perspective and expert consultants with fantastic knowledge of their chosen field. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings is the chosen recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading organisations who benefit from their Preferred Partnership Programme.



Selby Jennings have invested in their consultants' training and professional development to ensure they are well versed in the uses of up-to-date recruitment technology. The firm provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions through their team of dedicated consultants who work with their clients through every step of the recruitment process from sourcing industry professionals to working through their offer acceptance. Selby Jennings stand for 5 core values: real choices to enable individuals to feel empowered with their hiring decisions, recruitment beyond borders to enable talented professionals to find the role of their dreams, a global consistent service as a specialist recruitment partner to enable equal opportunities for all involved.



Careers in quants are plentiful and Selby Jennings consultants are experts in recruiting top talent across the sector. Roles available currently through the firm include: quantitative developer – multi-asset trading, quantitative analyst – options market making, senior quantitative analyst, credit research analyst and quant execution trader. These opportunities all provide an exciting amount of career growth and personal development opportunities. Selby Jennings consultants have a global reach of over 60 countries worldwide to enhance their global perspective on the quants sector and enable smart, efficient hiring decisions for their clients and candidates.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



