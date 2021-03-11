Quantitative Analytics Careers Throughout the USA in 2021

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- Since 2004 the Selby Jennings Quantitative Analytics team has been a foundation of the success of Selby Jennings and the Phaidon International Group as a global organization. Thanks to 15 years of experience in recruiting quants at all levels, the team at Selby Jennings pride themselves on their best-in-class and unrivalled knowledge of the quant sector as well as a diverse client network. As a leading US quant recruiter, Selby Jennings' candidate database consists of over 400,000 professionals that work in quantitative roles ranging from derivative desk quants, modelers, developers, researchers to portfolio managers and quant traders. Many of these relationships have been built and maintained over the last 15 years making the team the top choice when it comes to world class clients looking for help solving their number one business challenge - building outstanding quant teams. Thanks to an abundance of ongoing success, Selby Jennings have now increased their North American Quant Team, which now boasts 25 consultants covering, New York, Dallas, Charlotte, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco with additional Quant recruitment support in their Europe and APAC offices.



Thanks to their industry leading knowledge, the Selby Jennings team have identified two of the top skill sets that are set to be high demand during 2021 within the buyside and sell side areas of quants. The first is related to - Portfolio Construction/Optimization. Now that uncorrelated alphas are harder to come by, many of the top systematic equity players will start to construct more novel portfolios and optimization techniques instead of attempting to reinvent the wheel with new strategies. With this in mind, Selby Jennings have seen many top hedge funds make significant human capital investments in this realm over the last few years with key hires, but it has now become a pervasive trend within the Stat Arb industry. Now more than ever, any candidate with a specialty in this field is highly sought after, and the same can be said of PMs or more general quantitative candidates who have spent significant time performing this type of research. The second is related to - FICC Execution. As both quant macro and systematic credit continue to grow (and remain highly coveted skill sets) the volume of these instruments being traded electronically will also increase. As such, quantitative candidates with experience researching statistical execution models, measuring transaction cost, managing trading infrastructure, and overseeing exchange connectivity are in demand with many clients.



As leading industry experts within the quant recruitment industry, Selby Jennings expect this growth in demand to continue to increase during 2021 as they continue to recruit for candidates from high frequency, market making, and any relevant buy/ sell-side execution backgrounds who have experience with these products.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



Career defining quant careers for elite quantitative investment firms, are currently available throughout the US. To find out more information about quantitative analytics jobs visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.