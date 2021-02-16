Quantitative Analytics Jobs in the US During 2021

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- When it comes to quantitative analytics some of the main takeaways to consider are; a quantitative analyst is a professional who uses quantitative methods to help companies make business and financial decisions. This also extends to the trading world, where quantitative analysts are in especially high demand. Risk management is a field of quantitative analysis that has grown exponentially since the financial crisis of 2008.



Since 2004 Selby Jennings have recognised the growth and high demand in careers surrounding quantitative analytics and as such, they have proactively formed a recruitment team solely dedicated to quant careers. The team has been a foundation of the success of Selby Jennings and the Phaidon International Group as a world-wide organization. With well over a decade of experience in recruiting for quant roles at all levels, the Selby Jennings team pride themselves on an unrivalled knowledge of the area and diverse client network. With a proprietary candidate database consisting of over 400,000 professionals that work in various quantitative roles; ranging from derivative desk quants, modelers, developers, researchers to portfolio managers as well as quant traders, candidates and companies can rest assured they're in expert hands when it comes to the extensive field of quants.



Furthermore, the majority of the relationships Selby Jennings have created within the quant sphere have been built and maintained over the last 15 years, so much so that the team how now positioned themselves as the agency of choice for world class clients looking for all forms of help in solving their number one business challenge - building outstanding quant teams. To date, the Selby Jennings team have spent 15 years recruiting outstanding quant professionals, this has allowed them to broaden their North American Quant Team to 25 best-in-class consultants, covering; New York, Charlotte, Dallas, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago and San Francisco.



With the key takeaways cited above, it is important to look ahead as 2021 begins to unfold. As leaders in the US quant markets, Selby Jennings have identified 5 key trends:



The first indicates that sporadic market moves, particularly in the global macro space will continue to challenge CTA and trends following funds. Secondly, there will be an increase in volume and flow to market makers and high frequency trading firms. Thirdly, virtual interviewing and onboarding will remain in place for the foreseeable. Fourthly, investment banks will increase headcounts and move back to the offensive position. The focus has been on balancing the migration of working from home with profiting from all of the trading and markets. Headcount is expected to move toward the front of the priority list as these banks look to grow, specifically in sales and electronic trading teams that boomed last year. Finally, there will be a continued push to integrate legacy back office technology systems to the front office to bring a more robust, quantitative development system.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



