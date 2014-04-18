Quantock Interiors Supports Local Kids' Rugby Team in Bridgwater

Somerset, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Quantock Interiors is delighted to announce that the company is sponsoring a newly formed kids’ team of a long-standing rugby club, giving young players a financial boost to kick-start their sporting goals. Morganians RFC in Bridgwater, Somerset, has been in existence since 1921, but only lately was the notion of a kids’ team touted so that new players could be groomed and come up through the ranks, providing a player continuation for the historic institution.



The club’s management recently held talks with people in the community and such was the interest in forming a kids’ rugby club that the endeavour got under way. Word spread, in person and on social media and 12 players were soon signed up. One issue, however, was the amount of funds required to purchase kit and equipment, and after being approached by the parent of a new player, Quantock Interiors decided to get involved and sponsor the fledgling team.



Team manager Chris Guest said he was overwhelmed by the company’s generosity.



“Donations such as this are out of this world to a team who have very little, and without very kind companies such as Quantock Interiors donating vital funding we would not have been able to start,” he said.



A company spokesperson said Quantock Interiors was delighted to support young people in their sporting endeavours.



“One of the best things for children to do is to get out there and actively take part in sports. It builds not only strong character but also teamwork and a solid community, and we’re proud to support these efforts,” the spokesperson said.



About Quantock Interiors

Located in Bridgwater, as well as at an office in London, Quantock Interiors has been in business for three decades and serves clients in the region as well as right around the country.



Contact:

Unit A Ground Floor, Aspen Business Centre, Bristol Road, BRIDGWATER, Somerset, TA6 4AP

01278 446611

press@quantockinteriors.co.uk

http://www.quantockinteriors.co.uk