Quantrim Goes on Sale in the UK in 2013

The diet supplements release is timed to perfection on the commercial marketplace just in time for the busy Christmas and New Year period where a majority of weight loss product manufacturers do most of their business trying to cash in (legitimately) on new year resolutions.



Quantrim is expected to attract dieters who prefer the more natural approach to weight loss and understand that a sensible diet and exercise is the key to achieving their weight loss targets and goals.



Nuropharm have a solid reputation in the health and wellness sector and strive to position their products to reflect and adhere to all necessary guidelines and industry standards. They have a professional customer service team set up to answer all nature of telephone calls and to respond to emails in a knowledgeable and timely fashion. There is a pre sales and post sales mechanism in place.



Quantrim diet pills are based on a two ingredients that are found in nature. One is a type of seaweed, the other a type of plant.



Bladderwrack (fucus vesiculosus) is found in may places in the world but typically the North Sea and baltic regions as well as the Atlanic Ocean. It is harvested by many industries as it has many benefits to humans. It is though to be the original source of iodine and used for centuries to treat the effects of a swelling to the thyroid gland. It has also benefits associated with abnormal menstrual cycling patterns and is often given as a natural combatant to menstrual-related diseases.



Its more familiar use is as a weight loss agent. Quantrim have used bladderwrack as a major ingredient as it has connections to fat burning, appetite reducing and can stimulate the metabolism.



The other ingredient in Quantrim is Cleavers Galium aparine, often shortened to cleavers (clivers) but often known as Goosegrass and amusingly Sticky Willies. Cleavers has a long a traditional association with weight loss. A traditional saying in the West Country (UK) was "if you want to lose weight then feast yourself on cleavers".



Quantrim is also suitable for vegetarians and vegans, there is no animal byproduct in the capsule or ingredients.



Included in all Quantrim shipments is a diet plan put together by Dr Alfred, of Dr Alfred's Fast Track program fame. The diet plan is advised to be used in conjunction with the diet capsules. The is also an Quantrim review on the website for the visually impaired



