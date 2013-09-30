Quantum Cars Offer Price Comparison with Money Saving Tips to Maximise Savings

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Looking for the cheapest and best car insurance is an annual headache for most drivers, and many price comparison sites –originally designed to make things easier- muddy the waters with conflicting results and missing companies in their listings. Quantum Cars offer a simple quote form that draws in results from over 90 different companies, and has recently created a blog designed to offer drivers money saving tips that will lower their premiums across the board, allowing them to save even more on their car insurance than simple price comparison can provide.



The blog includes posts on using a garage to keep the vehicle off the road, using steering wheel locks to enhance roadside parking security, working in a secure area with off-street parking, and enhancing driving experience with advanced driver courses all to lower premiums and get drivers impressive savings.



The price comparison side of the site allows users to enter information on themselves and their car which is then sent to 90+ providers to generate car insurance quotes, which are stacked from the cheapest to the most expensive so that users can see their current provider against others and check how much they could save.



A spokesperson for Quantum Cars explained, “Price comparison is a useful tool in getting cheap car insurance but it is far from the only thing that drivers can use to reduce their premiums. Alarms, GPS trackers and immobilisers are all in car features that can be cheaply sourced and installed to lower premiums while individuals can do a lot in their behaviour, experience and driving style to prevent incidents that increase their insurance rating. By providing this information we hope users will see us as completely committed to helping them find the cheapest possible deal by providing price comparison with other strategies to maximise savings for all.”



About Quantum Cars

At Quantum Cars, they are confident they can help save users money on their car insurance. Users just fill in the simple, no obligation quote form and compare prices from 90 different companies instantly, finding the lowest prices on their ideal coverage in minutes instead of hours, as well as advice and guidance on lowering premiums. For more information, please visit: http://www.quantumcars.co.uk/