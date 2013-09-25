Quantum Cars Unique Comparison Tool Provides Very Cheap Car Insurance Quotes

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Searching for the cheapest and best car insurance can take an age, and price comparison sites designed to make the process quicker and easier often end up creating more complexity by favouring one or two featured providers. Quantum Cars is an independent site designed to give users an honest and impartial way to find very cheap car insurance.



The website has saved users hundreds of pounds on their car insurance quotes by using a simple, one sheet form to get all the information required on the car before asking for personal information to determine the driver, resulting in a comprehensive and quick quote form that generates results from hundreds of the nation’s top insurance providers. The results are ranked by price from least to most expensive so individuals can get a firm grip on how much they are saving.



The site has proven so popular that it has already been featured on a number of prominent media outlets. These endorsements all attest to the independent nature of the site and its ability to make savings for customers, with one customer saving over four hundred pounds on their quote by switching providers.



The site also offers a plethora of editorials on money saving tips for insurance, car reviews and industry news.



A spokesperson for Quantum Cars explained, “Quantum Cars is a breath of fresh air when it comes to comparing car insurance. We are completely independent, and have no association with any car insurance product. This enables us to remain totally impartial, unlike many other comparison companies out there that naturally favour one company or the other in order to establish preferential traffic for specific providers. With us, users are guaranteed to get an objective view of the market.”



About Quantum Cars

Quantum Cars help users find the best car insurance deals available through the quote forms on offer from their partners. The car insurance comparison service is quick, easy and free to use, offering a service that saves users time compared to going direct to each provider. It’s never been easier, users simply fill in one simple quote form online and get quotes returned instantly in real time to find out exactly how much they can save. For more information, please visit: http://www.quantumcars.co.uk/