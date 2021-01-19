Quantum Cascade Laser Market Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research 2027 by Top Company Wavelength Electronics, Inc., Thorlabs, Inc., Block MEMS

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 335.2 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.8%, Market trends – Growing usage in healthcare sectors.



The market size of the Global Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) was valued at USD 335.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 451.3 million at a CAGR of 3.8% by the year 2027. In sensing, biomedical, military, and research & development, as well as in homeland security, QCL or Quantum Cascade Laser provides sufficient capacity. As a semiconductor laser, QCL finds application in matrix infrared photochemistry isolation, and on helium droplets.



Market Drivers

There is currently a range of R&D in the pipeline to build smarter QCL products. Effective infrared QCLs have also been produced and marketed for semiconductor applications. A demand for QCL is also generated by the increased demand for accuracy in healthcare devices. All sensors, all computers, need to be carried out in a more precise and reliable way with the introduction of artificial intelligence. The most important application of QCL at present is in laser absorption spectroscopy of trace gases to detect low concentrations of contaminants in the air. There is strong wavelength tenability and a relatively narrow line width for Quantum Cascade Lasers, which makes them ideal for the above use.



Regional Outlook

Due to increased military and defense spending expenses and the creation of industrial manufacturing infrastructure in India and China, the Asia Pacific quantum cascade laser market is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. In developing nations, the commercialization of quantum cascade laser applications is still at a nascent stage, but in the Asia Pacific region, countries such as Japan, China, and India are taking initiatives to build demand for the device.



Key participants include Wavelength Electronics, Inc., Thorlabs, Inc., Block MEMS, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Mirsense, Alpes Lasers SA, Akela Laser Corporation, Nanoplus Nanosystems and Technologies GmbH, Emerson Electric Corporation, and Adtech Optics., among others.



Fabrication Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Distributed Feedback

Fabry-Perot

Tunable External Cavities



Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

HHL & VHL Package

C-Mount Package

To3 Package



Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Continuous Wave Mode

Pulsed Mode



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Military and Defense

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Others



