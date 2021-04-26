Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global quantum computing for enterprise market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 3,907.4 Million by 2027, and register a steady revenue growth rate, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global quantum computing for enterprise market in terms of revenue is expected to increase substantially over the forecast period due to increasing global demand for quantum computing simulation for drug discovery and to identify new chemical compounds.



Due to increasing government spending in quantum computing research and development activities, the North American market is projected to account for the highest revenue share among other regional markets in the region over the forecast period.



To receive a sample copy of this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/478



Key Highlights of Report



Hardware segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue expansion at a CAGR of 47.5% during the forecast period. This high growth rate can be attributed to rising usage of qubits in quantum computing to program and manage qubits; an optimized hardware approach with significant standard hardware is necessary.

The cloud-based quantum computing segment is projected to account for largest market share over the forecast period due to growing use of cloud-based quantum computing for new drug discovery, risk management, supply chain optimization, and financial trading.

In terms of revenue contribution to the global quantum computing enterprise industry market, the simulation segment is projected to lead during the forecast period as a result of increasing application of quantum computing simulation for electric battery production and for the identification of chemical compounds.

Key market participants include Google LLC, Baidu, Inc., Rigetti & Co, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Accenture plc, AT&T Inc., and Atos SE.

In October 2019, International Business Machines Corporation introduced a metric to determine how powerful and effective a quantum computer is on the hardware side, and named it quantum volume.



Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global quantum computing for enterprise market on the basis of component, deployment, application, end-use, and region.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Software

Hardware

Input/Output Subsystem

Dilution Refrigerator

Quantum Processing Unit

Service

Support & Maintenance

Consulting

Training

Others



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based Quantum Computing

Hybrid Quantum Computing

On-premises Quantum Computing



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Simulation

Machine Learning

Optimization

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Aerospace

Agriculture

Automotive

Energy

Finance

Gaming

Healthcare

Information Technology

Investment

Life Science

Logistics

Manufacturing

Oil& Gas

Telecommunication

Transportation



Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/478



Additional information offered by the report:



A complete overview of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for quantum computing simulation for drug discovery and to identify new chemical compound

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for simultaneous calculation of vast volume of data

4.2.2.3. Rising need to accelerate the learning process of artificial intelligence (AI)

4.2.2.4. Increasing need for optimal solution to improve business value

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of quantum computing solutions

4.2.3.2. Concern of breaking public-key encryption

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



CONTINUED..!!



For further details on this report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/quantum-computing-for-enterprise-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-quantum-computing-for-enterprise-market