Increasing demand for quantum computing simulation for drug discovery and identifying new chemical compounds and rising need to accelerate the learning process of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is driving quantum computing for enterprise market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
Growth of the global quantum computing for enterprise market in terms of revenue is expected to increase substantially over the forecast period due to increasing global demand for quantum computing simulation for drug discovery and to identify new chemical compounds. Rising need to accelerate the learning process of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also a major factor expected to further boost global quantum computing for enterprise market growth during the forecast period.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Google LLC, Baidu, Inc., Rigetti & Co, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Accenture plc, AT&T Inc., and Atos SE.
Emergen Research has segmented the global quantum computing for enterprise market on the basis of component, deployment, application, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
Software
Hardware
Input/Output Subsystem
Dilution Refrigerator
Quantum Processing Unit
Service
Support & Maintenance
Consulting
Training
Others
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
Cloud-based Quantum Computing
Hybrid Quantum Computing
On-premises Quantum Computing
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
Simulation
Machine Learning
Optimization
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
Aerospace
Agriculture
Automotive
Energy
Finance
Gaming
Healthcare
Information Technology
Investment
Life Science
Logistics
Manufacturing
Oil& Gas
Telecommunication
Transportation
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
