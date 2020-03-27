Quantum Computing Market Drives Growth at a CAGR of 25% Forecast 2030 by Top Players IBM, Intel Corporation, Google, Microsoft Corporation

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Quantum Computing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global quantum computing market is estimated to account for ~ US$ 3.98 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~25% from 2019 to 2030.



Some of the prominent players in the quantum computing market include:

IBM, Intel Corporation, Google, Microsoft Corporation, D-Wave Systems Inc., IonQ, Inc., 1QB Information Technologies Inc., Xanadu, ID Quantique, Rigetti& Co, Inc. among others.



Technological Growth:

The global quantum computing market is driven primarily by factors such as benefits of quantum cyber-security as compared to traditional cyber-security solutions, rising investments in quantum computing technology by various government agencies, increasing strategic partnerships& acquisitions, and patent registrations.

Quantum computing operates using qubits or quantum bits for faster computing & solving mathematical problems with complex calculations, whereas traditional systems only use two bits of 0s& 1s to solve problems. Increasing threats of cyber-attacks across different industry verticals has triggered the need for quantum technology to deal with these threats more effectively.



Moreover, quantum computing is dependent on complex algorithms such as Shor's algorithm, which in turn makes it difficult for cyber attackers to target any system. For instance, in 2017, Temporal Defense Systems Inc., a cybersecurity firm introduced the D-Wave 2000Q quantum machine for solving complex cybersecurity issues affecting government and commercial enterprises. Therefore, superposition & entanglement effects of quantum computing assists in solving complex problems quickly and are much more efficient than traditional computing for issues related to cybersecurity.



Table of Content:



6. GLOBAL QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY COMPONENT

Hardware

Software

Services



7. GLOBAL QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

On-Premise

Cloud



8. GLOBAL QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

Optimization

Simulation

Sampling



