Major Players in This Report Include:

International Business Machines Corporation (United States), Google LLC (United States), D-Wave Systems, Inc (Canada), Intel Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), 1QB Information Technologies Inc. (Canada), QxBranch, Inc. (United States), MagiQ Technologies, Inc. (United States), Rigetti Computing (United States), QC Ware Corp. (United States), , ,



Brief Overview on Quantum Computing:

Quantum computing, the area of study that focused on developing computer technology based on the principles of quantum theory has explains the nature and behavior of energy & matter on the quantum (atomic and subatomic) level. A Quantum computer uses the laws of quantum physics through which it can gain huge power, have the ability to be in multiple states & perform tasks with use of all possible permutations instantaneously. Quantum computations use quantum bits (qubits), that can be in multiple states at the same time, quite different from digital computingâ€™s requirement that data be either in one state or another (0 or 1, for instance). Running a huge number of calculations in parallel opens a future where complex problems can be solved in less time on a quantum computer compared with a traditional digital device. Though quantum computing has great potential, the field is in its beginning. And it will take numerous generations of qubit increases for quantum computers to begin resolving the worldâ€™s challenges. Increasing demand for quantum computing from many end use industries including defense, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, chemicals, banking & finance, energy & power for applications such as simulation, optimization, as well as sampling is likely to boost growth of the global quantum computing market.



Quantum Computing Market Segmentation:

by Application (Simulation, Optimization, Sampling), Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare & pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, BFSI, Energy & power, IT and Telecommunication, Transportation, Government, Others), Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services)



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Incidences of Cybercrime

- Growing Adoption of Quantum Computing in the Defense & Automotive Industry

- Growing Investment by Government Bodies in the Market

- Technological advancements in Quantum Computing



Market Challenges:

- Requirement for Highly Skilled Workforce



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Usage of Quantum Cryptography to Protect Mobile Transactions

- Growing Quantum Computing Adoption in Drug Discovery



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Quantum Computing Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Quantum Computing market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Quantum Computing market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Quantum Computing market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

