Global quantum computing market is expected to display significant growth over the forecast period 2019 - 2030. The updated research report on the quantum computing market allows the business owners to plan effective profitable decisions for the forthcoming years. The report offers crucial information on the current market trends that enables marketing executives and strategy planners to decide promotional policies for the newly developed products and increase clientele on the global scale. The quantum computing market is estimated to hold a share of US$ 3.98 billion in 2019. The market is anticipated to further grow at a CAGR of 25.30% from 2019 to 2030.



Quantum Computing Market Prominent Players:



The prominent players in the global quantum computing market include IBM, Intel Corporation, Google, Microsoft Corporation, D-Wave Systems Inc., IonQ, Inc., 1QB Information Technologies Inc., Xanadu, ID Quantique, and Rigetti & Co, Inc., among others.



The global quantum computing market is driven by factors such as better cyber security when compared with traditional cyber security solutions. As multiple codes are available in quantum computing, the ability to break these encrypted codes becomes more difficult. IBM, Google, Intel, and others are using quantum computing concepts to improvise their cyber security. Moreover, to solve certain complex computational problems, quantum systems are required, that can supersede today's computers in terms of power & speed. Commonly used computers lack parallelism and entanglement concepts of quantum physics & mechanics. On the other hand, the use of multiple bits in quantum computing leads to more stability and speed.



The global quantum computing market is segmented by component, deployment mode, application, and end-use industry.



Quantum Computing Market By Component



Based on component, the market can be segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2019-2030 owing to simplification of the overall computing processes and ease of upgrading and maintenance tasks.



Quantum Computing Market By Deployment Mode



Based on deployment mode, the market can be segmented into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to factors such as ease of accessing data, computation of data irrespective of the location, and cost-effectiveness when compared with on-premise deployments.



Quantum Computing Market By Application



Based on application, the market can be segmented into optimization, simulation, and sampling. The simulation segment is expected to dominate the application segment, as computing is being used extensively for research & discovery of materials owing to advanced features available with fast computing.



