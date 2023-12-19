Quantum Computing Software Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis [2026]

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2023 -- The global Quantum Computing Software Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.11 billion in 2021 to 0.43 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.5% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The major factors driving the growth of the Quantum Computing Software market include the growing adoption of quantum computing software in the BFSI vertical, government support for the development and deployment of the technology, and the increasing number of strategic alliances for research and development.



Browse 373 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 305 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Quantum Computing Software Market - Global Forecast to 2026"



Browse Full Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/quantum-computing-software-market-179309719.html



Major Quantum Computing Software vendors include IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), D-Wave Systems Inc (Canada), Rigetti Computing (US), Google LLC (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), QC Ware (US), 1QBit (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Accenture plc (Ireland), Cambridge Quantum Computing (England), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Riverlane (UK), Zapata Computing (US), Quantum Circuits, Inc. (US), Quantica Computacao (India), XANADU Quantum Technologies (Canada), VeriQloud (France), Quantastica (Finland), AVANETIX (Germany), Kuano (England), Rahko (UK), Ketita Labs (Estonia), and Aliro Quantum (US). These market players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches, to expand have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2019 to 2021, which helped companies innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.



IBM was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in New York, US. It is a multinational technology and consulting corporation that offers infrastructure, hosting, and consulting services. The company operates through five major business segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing. IBM Cloud has emerged as a platform of choice for all business applications, as it is AI compatible. It is a unifying platform that integrates IBM's capabilities with a single architecture and spans over public and private cloud platforms. With this powerful cloud platform, the company can cater to the requirements of different businesses across the globe.



IBM caters to various verticals, including aerospace & defense, education, healthcare, oil & gas, automotive, electronics, insurance, retail and consumer products, banking and finance, energy and utilities, life sciences, telecommunications, media and entertainment, chemical, government, manufacturing, travel & transportation, construction, and metals & mining. The company has a strong presence in the Americas, Europe, MEA, and APAC and clients in more than 175 countries.



IBM is one of the major players in the quantum computing ecosystem. The company in 2016 made a quantum computer available to the public by connecting it to the cloud. In September 2019, it opened a Quantum Computation Center. The Quantum Computation Center offers about 100 IBM clients, academic institutions, and more than 200,000 registered users access to this cutting-edge technology through a collaborative effort called the IBM Q Network and Qiskit, IBM's open-source development platform for quantum computing. Through these efforts, IBM is exploring the ways quantum computing can address the most complicated problems faced while training the workforce to use this technology.



Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=179309719



Rigetti Computing was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in California, US. Rigetti Computing designs and manufactures superconducting quantum-integrated circuits. It develops quantum computers, as well as superconducting quantum processors that power them. The machines of the company can be integrated with any public, private, or hybrid cloud through the quantum cloud services (QCS) platform. It is a full-stack quantum computing company that provides an integrated computing environment. Rigetti Computing develops algorithms for quantum computing that focus on application areas such as machine learning, logistics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. The company also delivers a set of tools, such as Quil, pyQuil, and Quilc, which help solve optimization problems.



Browse Other Reports:



Product Engineering Services Market



Digital Asset Management Market



IPTV Market



Application Delivery Controller Market



Conversational AI Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/qauantum-computing-software-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/qauantum-computing-software.asp