"Quantum Dots (QD) Market Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2022)" Published

New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "Quantum Dots (QD) Market Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2022)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- Quantum Dots (QD) are the types of semiconductor nanoparticles, which can be assembled in multiple applications like healthcare, electronics, etc. The current market of QD is at pre-commercialized stage; most of the researchers are working on the "application aspects" of QD technology and deriving the products based on QD.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Researchers have studied quantum dots in transistors, solar cells, LEDs, and diode lasers. They have also investigated quantum dots as agents for medical imaging and hope to use them as qubits in quantum computing. Healthcare industry is the only industry, which has gained significant percentage share in QD market, rest of the areas are under production or R&D phase.
This report describes the all the possible applications and products based on QD, that are supposed to hit the floor in the next 10 years and/or are already commercialized. In biomedical and biotechnology area, there are several processes or methods, which use QD as their mainstream technology. There are certain assumptions based on market trend that need to be made while formulating the total market, and they are included in the report.
This report describes the number of activities that are being conducted by various research institutes across the globe in the field of QD technology market. This report also analyzes the patents filed by different countries in the field of QD, with their assignee details and product type. It is observed that the number of patents filed in Americas is higher than the other economies like Japan, China, and Europe. This is due to the largest base of QD companies and research institutes.
In the global QD technology market, "Americas" is a leading geographical region. Americas is the largest base for QD manufacturing companies as well as universities and research institutes. It is followed by Europe and APAC. APAC has the fastest growing rate and assumed to be the future hub for QD market, especially optoelectronics area. In addition, most of the optoelectronics industries are based out of Japan, China, and South Korea; therefore APAC will be on the forefront with supply point of view as well.
This report deals with all the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities for the QD technology market, which is helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. The report also profiles companies that are active in the field of QD technology with their competitive landscape and strategies. It also highlights the winning imperatives and burning issues pertaining to the QD technology industry.
