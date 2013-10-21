Quantum SEO Labs Innovates Conventional Link Building Tactics

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- As hundreds of SEO companies continue to enter the competition in this ever changing industry, Quantum SEO Labs consistently innovates its services, tools and tactics to become the most reliable and efficient search marketing agency not only in Canada but in the rest of the world. In its mission to strive for result excellence, Quantum SEO Labs has innovated its link building tactics and other SEO strategies to provide better services to all clients.



Quantum SEO Labs now offers more than cheap SEO services. The company has now personalized its services down to the last details to constantly keep up with the equally changing search engine algorithms imposed by Google and other search engines in ranking websites and calculating PR rating. While other SEO companies use conventional and more convenient bots and software especially for link building and web crawling, Quantum SEO Labs now employ real people in executing all tactics and systems to ensure proper customization as agreed upon by the company and client. Likewise, all clients are assigned a highly trained officer for all assistance needs and inquiries.



Instead of combining multiple cheap SEO package to satisfy its clients, Quantum SEO Labs focuses more on social signal tactic and link building, two SEO strategies that in reality, contribute to about 90% of all search engine ranking. These two strategies do not work properly using mere tools and software. It is for this reason that Quantum SEO Labs ensures the use of real people on executing them for all clients. Likewise, only organic link building is used for higher chances of reaching the top of search engine result pages.



Quantum SEO Labs is owned and headed by SEO specialist and innovator Yasir Khan who has been practicing and perfecting page ranking for many years already. He started the company in March 2009 and to date continues to become a most-trusted search marketing agency.