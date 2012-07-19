Quantum SEO Labs Publishes an Article W hich Explains the 2 Types of Search Engine Optimization for Small Business Websites

Mississauga, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- The webmaster on the popular Quantum SEO Labs website today announced the publication of an article which explains the two types of search engine optimization which small business owners should be aware of. The article helps business owners get a better understanding of the power of using SEO to help their ecommerce websites perform better in the search engines.



According to the research team at Quantum SEO Labs the article on the two types of SEO was written simply because many business owners wonder how SEO actually works and how it can help their business become more successful in the online business world.



“I still have the pleasure of working with quantum seo labs , yasir aka the doctor and his team are currently working on 4 sites and the results are amazing. In just 4 months I see results better than 4 years’ worth another SEO company I used.”



The two types of SEO are ‘on page’ and ‘off page’. On page SEO refers to the work that’s done on the company’s web pages to make them more search engine friendly. On page SEO uses heading tags such as the title tag, H2 and H3 tags. Search engines use the tags in order to determine the kind of content which is on a webpage.



Off page SEO involves many different strategies such as link building and directory submissions along with social media links and generally getting the website’s links on as many high quality websites as possible. Google uses off page SEO and backlinks to determine the popularity of web pages. For example, Google believes that the more websites that link to a certain page the higher the quality of the content on that particular page. It is almost like counting votes and the website with the most backlinks for a particular category usually rank well in the search engine results pages.



