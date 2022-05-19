QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) Shareholder Notice: Updates in Lawsuit

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2022 -- An update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investor in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On January 6, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against QuantumScape Corporation over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff claimed that between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020, the defendants failed to disclose that the Company's battery technology was not sufficient for electric vehicle performance, as it would not be able to withstand the aggressive automotive environment; the Company's battery technology likely provided no meaningful improvement over existing battery technology, that the successful commercialization of the Company's battery technology was subject to much more significant risks and uncertainties than defendants had disclosed, that as a result of this information being withheld from the market, QuantumScape securities traded at artificially inflated prices between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020, with the Company's Class A common stock reaching a high of more than $131 per share, and that the Company was able to complete a combination with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. and to commence an underwritten secondary public stock offering of its publicly traded securities "at market price," registering for resale more than 300 million shares of QuantumScape publicly traded securities by insiders beginning on December 31, 2020, including several QuantumScape senior executives and its controlling shareholder.



On June 21, 2021, an amended complaint was filed and on August 20, 2021, the Defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the consolidated Complaint.



On January 14, 2022, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss except as it relates to one specific challenged statement.



