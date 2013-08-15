Quanzhou Leiyuan Offers Unique Green Roof Designs

Fujian, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Quanzhou Leiyuan Industrial Co. Ltd is a reputed company that is primarily www.greening-solution.com involved in the area of research and production activities related to plastic gardening materials. The company is based in China, and was started in the year 2008. The company covers a total area of around 8,000 square kilometers. Having significant years of experience in this field, the company caters to the requirement of different customers worldwide.



The company aims at offering top quality services to customers. As stated by the company owner, "Leiyuan is committed to providing the vast customer service with sincere cooperation and establishing win-win business relationship". The company holds ISO 9001: 2008 Certificate and CE certificate for offering quality services. The company is focused on capturing the main markets such as South Asia, North America, Europe, East Asia and Oceania.



"With advanced equipments and more than 23 sets of instrument, we are able to produce Green Roofs the high quality products for city greening and landscape construction", adds the company spokesman. The company mainly offers green roof system, green roof materials and ground reinforcement and grass reinforcement products. Customers are offered quality based products at a reasonable price by the company. A simple green roofs design combined with a flexible and easy installation mechanism is what is promoted by the company to all client groups within China and abroad.



The main products offered by the company include plant container, vertical greening materials, plastic grass pavers grid, drain covers, storage boards for green roofs and drainage boards for green roofs. The company provides maximum durability warranty of 8 years for all green roofs products in specific natural grounds. Some of the main product categories displayed online include MP-S25A - Hdpe Drainage Plates, JES25 - Drainage Sheet, MP-B25C - Drainage Board, MP-S25C - Water Tray and many more.



The company provides services to key customer groups worldwide, and the various products offered by the Green Roofs company can be used for different important occasions or projects. The company officials offer innovative and unique solutions for green roofing or gardening works. Customers are provided efficient after sale services by the company as well.



To get more details about green roof system, visit www.greening-solution.com.



About Quanzhou Leiyuan Industrial Co. Ltd

Quanzhou Leiyuan Industrial Co. Ltd is a top rated company in China which is involved in production activities of plastic gardening materials. The company was founded in the year 2008. The company holds CE certificate and ISO 9001:2008 certification for offering quality based services for both domestic and overseas clients.



Media Contact

Leiyuan Industrial Company Limited

Email: greening@leiyuan.cn

Facebook: sales05@leiyuan.cn

Website: www.greening-solution.com