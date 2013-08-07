Quarry View Construction Brings New Level of Oversight to the Job

Bird-In-Hand, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Adding a building to a property is a big deal, as the cost of the construction can be very high, and if the project is not done correctly, the homeowner could have a dangerous building on their property. Quarry View Construction is one Pennsylvania’s leading builder of custom barns and horse barns, and they are bringing a new level of oversight to their construction sites. Quarry View Construction is proud to announce that one of the owners of the company will be on site for every construction job in order to make sure the customer is satisfied.



For many years Quarry View has been the construction company of choice in Lancaster, PA for homeowners’ custom barns . Their quality craftsmanship and outstanding materials gave Quarry View a reputation for quality that is well deserved. Over the last few years, Quarry View has expanded their product line to include more storage sheds and even some different styles of horse barns, including open air pole barns. Quarry View has been committed to staying at the cutting edge of their industry.



With the new oversight commitment, Quarry View has set itself up to be involved in every step of the construction process. They will help customers design their custom barns, and will then work with the customer to make sure the barn turns out the way the customer envisioned it. Since each overseer is an owner in the company, they have a vested interest in maintaining the company’s reputation by serving customers well. The additional oversight will make sure that Quarry View’s standards are maintained at all job sites and for all horse barns built in their name.



About Quarry View Construction

Quarry View Construction is set to continue their dominance of the market for custom barns, and their focus on the customer only grows with the additional oversight. Customers should feel confident they are getting the best service possible with Quarry View Construction.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.yourbarnbuilder.com or call (717) 656-0713.