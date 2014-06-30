New Beverages research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
The Quarter Beverage Tracker: Portugal report published by Canadean, is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry developments in the Portugal beverage market. Providing detailed analysis, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by the industry
Key Findings
- Returning consumer confidence boosted consumption across soft drinks and alcoholic drinks.
- Soft drinks saw an increase of 0.7%, with strong performance by still drinks, juice and nectars offset by negative growth in sports drinks.
- Alcoholic drinks had a positive start to the year with growth of 1% overall supported by promotional activity by leading brands.
- Soymilk enjoyed growth of 0.8% as products become more affordably priced.
- Packaging design appeared as the key element to capture consumers in a time of low innovation.
This report offers comprehensive details analysed for the beverage market for Portugal, offering data information and market forecasts. The report identifies the key drivers for any changes noticed by professional consultants. In particular this reports provides in-depth analysis for the following:
- Volumes for Q1 2014 vs Q1 2013, Provisional 2014 volumes, moving annual totals (MAT) and latest 2014 forecasts are provided for each individual beverage category.
- All forecasts included supporting text on quarterly performance and forecast assumptions.
- More granular data is provided for the Carbonates category, with data split by regular vs low calorie, and by key flavors.
- Significant activity in the soft drinks industry is covered including recent new product introductions (detailing flavor, pack type, pack size, retail price and selected pack shots) and the latest industry news.
- Identification of new products , detailing owners, operators and branding
- Designed for clients who want to understand the latest trends in the Portugal beverage industry and want more detail and analysis on this data.
- Canadean's Portugal Quarterly Beverage Tracker report is ideal for benchmarking total market vs retail audit data and is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry and market developments.
- This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the beverage market in Portugal.
- In the current climate of economic uncertainty and market volatility companies need to know about more than just data.
- This report provides a complete overview of all commercial beverage consumption trends, latest market developments and an economic mood indicator.
