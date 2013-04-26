Quarter Century Partnership Between Riekes Equipment and Magline

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Magline National Sales Manager Bill Joseph recently reported, “Riekes Equipment is a valued Magline partner in a key metropolitan market. Duncan Murphy is a sharp operator who has a uniquely intuitive sense concerning next steps for his business and remains on the front edge of change.”



Riekes Equipment Co., headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, has enjoyed steady growth since 1936 when opening the operation. Riekes has been a Magline customer for more than a quarter century and now has nearly 100 employees, five sales and service facilities, and four additional locations. Technology has allowed the company to design all types of warehouse solutions with pick stations, forklifts, racking, and conveyor. Employees are kept up to date with training offered through the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. With an eye to the future, President Duncan Murphy and the management team gather once a year to lay out a strategic plan, “This plan has been vital to the company’s growth. They lay it out for us and we hop on board to make it happen.”



Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



