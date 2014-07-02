New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Quarterly Beverage Tracker: Belarus"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Summary
The Quarterly Beverage Tracker Belarus report published by Canadean, is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry developments in the Belarus beverage market. Providing detailed analysis, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by the industry
Key Findings
- The slowed economy and declined consumption mood decelerated commercial beverages.
- Consumers continued to switch to more affordable domestic products which resulted to categories considered as luxuries, for example beer, suffered.
- New product developments were very weak which means very few products were introduced and expected launches were postponed.
- Economy took a downturn therefore the industrial output declined by 10%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report offers a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the beverage market in Belarus, with data information and market forecasts. The report identifies the key market drivers across all major drinks categories. In particular, this reports provides in-depth analysis for the following:
- Volumes for Q1-14 vs Q1-13, provisional 2014 volumes, moving annual totals (MAT) and the very latest 2014 forecasts are provided for each individual beverage category
- All forecasts included supporting text on quarterly performance and forecast assumptions
- More granular data is provided for the carbonates category, with data split by regular vs low calorie, and by key flavors
- Significant activity in the soft drinks industry is covered, including recent new product introductions (detailing flavor, pack type, pack size, retail price and selected pack shots) and the latest industry news
- Identification of new products , detailing owners, operators and branding
Reasons to Get This Report
- Designed for clients who wish to understand the latest trends in the Belarus beverage industry and want more detailed data and analysis
- Canadean's Belarus Quarterly Beverage Tracker report is ideal for benchmarking total market vs retail audit data and is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry and market developments
- This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the beverage market in Belarus
- In the current climate of economic uncertainty and market volatility, companies need to know about more than just data
- This report provides a complete overview of all commercial beverage consumption trends, the latest market developments and an economic mood indicator
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- China Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q3 2013
- Bosnia-Herzegovina Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q3 2013
- China Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q22013
- Austria Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q3 2013
- Belgium Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q3 2013
- Belarus Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q3 2013
- Bulgaria Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q3 2013
- Croatia Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q22013
- Turkey Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q3 2013
- Hungary Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q3 2013