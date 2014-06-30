Fast Market Research recommends "Quarterly Beverage Tracker : Italy" from Canadean, now available
The Quarterly Beverage Tracker Italy report published by Canadean, is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry developments in the Italy beverage market. Providing detailed analysis, factors influencing demand and challenges faced by the industry
Key Findings
- Overall consumption is hampered by the gloomy economic outlook
- The continued health and wellness trends benefited categories like packaged water which grew by 1% and even categories not immediately associated with health and wellness trends among young people such as Hot Tea
- Carbonates declined sharping in Q1-14, although Light variants gained further share with the majority of producers continuing to focus on the development of light or zero calorie products which are able to attract increasingly health-conscious consumers
- Private Label products outperformed the market in many categories including carbonate and nectars where they achieved double digit growth
- Soymilk made solid progress achieving 23% growth vs Q1-13
This report offers a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the beverage market in Italy, with data information and market forecasts. The report identifies the key market drivers across all major drinks categories. In particular, this reports provides in-depth analysis for the following:
- Volumes for Q1-14 vs Q1-13, provisional 2014 volumes, moving annual totals (MAT) and the very latest 2014 forecasts are provided for each individual beverage category
- All forecasts included supporting text on quarterly performance and forecast assumptions
- More granular data is provided for the carbonates category, with data split by regular vs low calorie, and by key flavors
- Significant activity in the soft drinks industry is covered, including recent new product introductions (detailing flavor, pack type, pack size, retail price and selected pack shots) and the latest industry news
Identification of new products , detailing owners, operators and branding
