Quarterly Beverage Tracker Q4 2011 - China - New Market Research Report

New Beverages research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- Published by Canadean, Quarterly Beverage Tracker provides a detailed analysis of the latest developments in the beverage market. With a combination of textual commentary, analysis and data tables, the report covers the following categories:
- Packaged Water
- Bulk Water
- Carbonates
- Juice and Nectars
- Still Drinks
- Squash/Syrups
- Fruit Powders
- Iced/Rtd Tea Drinks
- Iced/Rtd Coffee Drinks
- Sports and Energy Drinks
- Hot Tea and Coffee
- Beer, Wines and Spirits
- Dairy Drinks (White Milk, Cultured Dairy Drinks, Flavoured Milk, Soymilk, Other Liquid Dairy)
Data for the current quarter vs 2010, full year 2011 (provisional), moving annual totals (MAT) and 2012 forecasts is provided. The performance of each beverage category is analysed, together with the latest distribution and packaging news. An economic "mood indicator", completed by Canadean's local consultant, examines (on a scale of one to five) whether confidence levels in the industry are better or worse than the previous quarter, whether net prices are rising or falling and how private label products have performed versus the rest of the market. Recent new product introductions are shown by category, including flavour, pack type, pack size, retail price and selected pack shots.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
Analysis of individual beverage categories including full year 2011(P) volumes, plus 2012 forecasts
Supporting text on quarterly performance and forecast assumptions for each beverage category
Economic "mood indicator"
Latest distribution and packaging news
New products including selected pack shots
Scope
This report provides a detailed analysis of the latest developments in China beverage market, with a combination of textual commentary, analysis and data tables.
Reasons to Get this Report
In the current climate of economic uncertainty and market volatility companies need to know about more than just data.
Canadean's Quarter 4 2011 China Quarterly Beverage Tracker report provides a complete overview of all commercial beverage consumption trends, latest market developments and an economic "mood indicator".
Ideal for benchmarking total market vs retail audit and other data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Quarterly Beverage Tracker Q4 2011 - Italy
- Quarterly Beverage Tracker Q4 2011 - Spain
- Quarterly Beverage Tracker Q4 2011 - Portugal
- Quarterly Beverage Tracker Q4 2011 - Serbia
- Quarterly Beverage Tracker Q4 2011 - Turkey
- Quarterly Beverage Tracker Q4 2011 - France
- Quarterly Beverage Tracker Q4 2011 - Slovenia
- Quarterly Beverage Tracker Q4 2011 - Russia
- Quarterly Beverage Tracker Q4 2011 - Ireland
- Quarterly Beverage Tracker Q4 2011 - United Kingdom