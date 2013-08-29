QuartzKitchenCountertops.org Helps Kitchen Renovators Choose Quartz or Granite Countertops

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Changing a kitchen countertop can completely transform the interior design of a home. The right kitchen countertop complements everything from the cupboards to the kitchen table. Today, most homeowners choose to renovate their kitchen countertops using either quartz or granite.



Quartz and granite both have a unique aesthetic appeal. However, as kitchen renovation advice website QuartzKitchenCountertops.org explains, choosing between quartz and granite is rarely an easy decision for homeowners. While granite is one of the most popular kitchen countertop materials on the market today, quartz is quickly gaining momentum due to the cost of quartz vs granite and the ability of quartz to resist stains.



At QuartzKitchenCountertops.org, visitors can learn about the numerous differences between quartz and granite countertops. Each type of countertop has its own unique advantages, which is why choosing between the two materials is rarely a matter of black and white.



As a spokesperson for QuartzKitchenCountertops.org explains, the goal of the site is to simply explain the advantages and disadvantages of both materials without pushing renovators towards one material or the other:



“Our site is designed simply to provide information about the differences between quartz and granite countertops. Anybody who is redesigning their kitchen can read the information on our site and use it to make an informed decision about their countertops. Our goal isn’t to push visitors to choose either quartz or granite, because each countertop has its own unique advantages.”



When comparing quartz against granite, quartz has a number of advantages. Quartz is more resistant to cracking and chipping and ranks higher on the hardness scale. Quartz is also a nonporous material, making it easy to clean and helping it resist common stains like wine, oil coffee, and vinegar.



When it comes to aesthetic appeal, countertop installers may offer a more diverse selection of granite countertops due to their traditional popularity, although quartz is also available in a number of different patterns and designs. Both materials, however, are scratch resistant and heat resistant.



Ultimately, as the QuartzKitchenCountertops.org spokesperson explains, many homeowners ignore all of the above benefits and focus solely on appearance:



“We’ve found that some of our visitors don’t care about the small differences between durability and stain resistance. Instead, they choose to focus solely on aesthetic appeal. In some kitchens, a granite countertop looks fantastic, while other kitchens are more suited to the characteristics of quartz. Ultimately, the decision is up to the homeowner.”



One final deciding factor between quartz and granite is the fact that granite is genuine natural stone while quartz is manufactured by companies like Silestone. Those interested in reading more about Silestone Reviews can visit QuartzKitchenCountertops.org today for more information.



About QuartzKitchenCountertops.org

QuartzKitchenCountertops.org is a kitchen renovation information website that explains the pros and cons of granite and quartz countertops. While granite is a traditionally popular countertop material, quartz continues to grow in popularity due to its lower price point and higher durability. For more information, please visit: http://quartzkitchencountertops.org