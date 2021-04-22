New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The global Quats (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds) market is forecast to reach USD 1.63 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rise in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and the implementation of stringent regulations and favorable government initiatives on disinfection and sterilization are propelling the demand for the market. Developing economies are estimated to provide ample growth opportunities for market players.



Quaternary ammonium compounds act as fabric softeners, disinfectants, surfactants, antistatic agents, and wood preservation, among others. The various application of the product is expected to boost its demand in the coming period. Quaternary ammonium compounds are usually used in personal care products, as conditioning agents during the production of the skin, cloth, and hair softeners and also as disinfectants in the food industry.



QACs are designated as the ultimate workhorse of the surfactant industry. They are on the "High Production Volume Chemicals" list of the USEPA. They possess self-assembly characteristics, surface-active properties, detergency, and antimicrobial properties. The unique physical and chemical properties of it have resulted in a variety of applications and a high level of popularity in industrial and domestic applications as surfactants, fabric softeners, emulsifiers, pesticides, disinfectants, corrosion inhibitors, and phase transfer catalysts.



Further key findings from the report suggest



QACs reduce surface and interfacial tension by adsorbing to a surface or an interface such as hair and skin. The adsorption ability of QACs onto organic surfaces makes its usage extremely important in the personal care industry. Skincare products and hair conditioners contain mainly alkyl QACs, ethoxylated, and ester QACs in their formulations.

Quats are also applicable in shampoos, toilet cleaners, shaving creams, body washes, hand soaps, and anti-cling dryer sheets, among others.

Multiple health risks are associated with the market product, such as birth defects, fertility issues, irritation, allergies, which are hindering its growth. Moreover, the prices of raw materials are fluctuating. This also impacts the demand for the product.

Online sales of the market product have witnessed growth with the rise in demand for disinfectants in general households. Cleaning product demand has surged in the U.S. in the month of March as people stockpile to prepare for the coronavirus. The sale of aerosol disinfectants grew by 400% compared to the same period of the previous year. Online sales segment held a market share of 62.8% in the year 2019.

The demand for quaternary ammonium compounds is growing in the Asia Pacific region owing to the increasing disposable income of the people in China, and India, which is increasing the sales of personal care products. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Key participants include DuPont, Clariant AG, KAO Corporation, Merck KGaA, Huntsman, BASF SE, Croda, Xiamen Pioneer Technology, Evonik Industries AG, and Novo Nordisk Pharmatech A/S, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Quats (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds) market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Disinfectant

Fabric Softeners

Wood Preservative

Surfactants

Antistatic Agent

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Online

Offline



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Quats (quaternary ammonium compounds) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Quats (quaternary ammonium compounds) Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



……………..



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers



9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



9.4. Market positioning



9.5. Strategy Benchmarking



9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. DuPont



10.1.1. Company Overview



10.1.2. Financial Performance



10.1.3. Technology Insights



10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.2. Clariant AG



10.2.1. Company Overview



10.2.2. Financial Performance



10.2.3. Technology Insights



10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.3. KAO Corporation



10.3.1. Company Overview



10.3.2. Financial Performance



10.3.3. Technology Insights



10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.4. Merck KGaA



10.4.1. Company Overview



10.4.2. Financial Performance



10.4.3. Technology Insights



10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.5. Huntsman



10.5.1. Company Overview



10.5.2. Financial Performance



10.5.3. Technology Insights



10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Quats (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds) market and its competitive landscape.



