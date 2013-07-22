Quayside Seafood Singapore Shares How to Pair Wine and Beer with Chili Crab

Clarke Quay, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Pairing is a great way to get the most out of your meals and your alcohol. Chili Crab is most often an Asian dish associated with Singapore. However, this spicy dish is also available elsewhere in South East Asia and is even gaining influence with seafood chefs in the United States. If one has a craving for Chili Crab, and wishes to make it at home, one can find a variety of great recipes for the dish online, but given the complexity of the chili sauce involved and the joyful experience of eating it with a large group of friends and family, most people would rather let a trained seafood chef cook it for them, like those at Quayside Seafood in Clarke Quay. Whether at home, or enjoying your meal at a restaurant, it is important that you pair this dish with the proper drink. Here is some more information about pairing wine and beer with chili crab:



Tiger Beer

Traditionally, this is the beer served with this dish in many Asian countries. Tiger Beer is a perfect choice to accompany this dish because it is pale in color, light in taste, and one of the most popular locally brewed brands in the Singapore region. This beer is available in over 60 countries. Voted the best seafood restaurant in Singapore by a number of online reviewers, Quayside Seafood carries Tiger and a host of other beers on tap and in bottled form. However, one must be careful, as this pale bear packs a 5% alcohol punch, as compared to the 4% alcohol mostly found in other pale beers!



Sparkling Rose Varieties

When it comes to wine, sparkling rose wines are one of the best choices for pairing with a dish like chili crab. The bit of sparkling acidity and light taste will help to cleanse the palette nicely before each bite, assuring that diners get the full flavor of the dish they are meant to enjoy. This will also help to balance the spicy flavors and overall richness of the dish, without overwhelming the taste. There are a wider variety of these wines available, as made by many different brands. Ask the wait staff or the bartender for help in selecting one.



Riesling

Finally, we come to yet another white wine that is light, refreshing, and can help to purify the palate: Riesling. Riesling wines are fantastic for pairing with chili crab, overall, because they may have a slightly sweet or a very dry taste, depending upon brand and variety. The high acidity of these wines will help to not interfere with the spicy notes of the overall dish, but will, instead, compliment it completely. Rieslings are available on Quayside’s extensive wine menu to fit every budget and taste.



The best crabs in Singapore can be found at Quayside Seafood, found in the heart of one of Singapore's hottest dining and entertainment precincts, Clarke Quay. They are long time Singapore Service Star members and also the longest absolute riverfront restaurant space in Singapore!



To learn more, please visit their website now at http://quaysidedining.com and make a reservation for chili crab dinner with your loved ones.



