Qubi Set to Reinvent the Media Center with Its Current Kickstarter Campaign

Gold Coast, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Qubi is a new generation Digital Media Center that incorporates powerful internals with an impressive user interface. With Android as an underlying operating system and access to Google Play, the potential uses for Qubi is limited only by the imagination. The Qubi Console is set to not only bring streaming media to TV but gaming and next generation local media management as well. The company has announced the launch of its Kickstarter campaign to raise the production costs needed to bring the innovative new box to the market. Qubi’s Kickstarter campaign will end on December 7th, 2013, with a July 2014 planned release.



Utilizing a custom-built interface that has been developed using XBMC as a building platform, the Qubi Console aims to pick up and improve where the Boxee Box left off. By providing users access to over 1 million apps in the Google Play Store including media streaming apps and console quality games, Qubi’s ability to add movie posters, CD cases, images, ratings and description for all local media creates a complete entertainment experience at a reasonable cost, something unprecedented in the current market.



"With all the options available on our phones, you'd think there would be a unit that could enable access to all your content on the TV," according to an article on the Kickstarter campaign site. "We tried to find the perfect unit, however some devices excelled at gaming, others were great streamers, some were too expensive, most handle local media pretty poorly and trying to find a good user interface and remote proved to be impossible. We decided it's time to shake things up and do TV right!"



Qubi has announced that their console will be based on the Snapdragon 600 SoC, which is the same chipset that the New Nexus 7 is based on. Featuring a state-of-the art remote control, Qubi will also enable any iPhone or Android to be used as a remote. Qubi seamlessly combines a casual gaming console, streaming media box and local media player, making it a new and fresh addition to the current market.



About Qubi

Qubi Enetrprises is a boutique company that is using Kickstarter as a vehicle to launch the Qubi Console. For the past 18 months, the company has been developing and testing prototypes of both the hardware and software components of its Media Centre with various partners and employees around the globe. Qubi Enterprises is using the Kickstarter crowd funding platform to raise its production costs. For more information, visit http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/qubi/qubi-smart-tv-made-simple.