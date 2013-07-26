Qubot Releases New Technology to Improve Website Performance

Perth, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Following two years of development, in-house and in the field, this new and unique analysis tool has added a new dimension to the search engine optimisation (SEO) industry.



Major search engines, including Google, have been releasing updates to their algorithms: these have reduced the effectiveness of some of the historically reliable methods to improve rankings, in favour of good content. That is, the Google machine is now reading each website and using the relevance and applicability of the content to grade the performance of a site in a search result. Link building and other tricks are no longer having the effect they did in the past. This trend has been well publicised in the media.



The Qubot report analyses a specific webpage (url) and search keywords, generating a list (typically 30 and more) terms, phrases and words that will improve the performance of that page in that search. The words are weighted on relevancy – the likely effect – higher weighting terms are likely to have more effect. These words will easily be included into the existing texts with only minor re-wording, and that is all that is required. A small number of the words or phrases may be difficult or not really suitable and these can be ignored. Websites competing in highly competitive environments will do better to include as many suggested words as possible. Simple as that.



Doubters have questioned the technology, thinking it a mission impossible to crack the Google algorithm, and it’s not hard to see why, but this process was discovered partly by accident after the language analysis technology was developed for an unrelated project and this application came to light.



For those wishing to know more about how this technology works, it is based on three core competencies:



Language: The team at Qubot have generated machine code for the reading of English text – that is, extracting the topics from each phrase. This included mapping the entire English language in a relational database.



Crawler: This is the automated reviewing of referenced sites, and harvesting content for analysis. In some cases this includes multiple searches and browsing of websites numbering many hundreds.



Formulation: Qubot has developed the formula for processing the data collected, analysing the relevance of each piece of content and recommending the words and phrases required to improve relevancy score and so too search engine performance. This process is iterative and constantly improving. Effectively each search provides a new set of answers, so the formula is constantly tweaked to match a moving target.



Report generation is processor intensive, but report generation is mostly done in less than 10 minutes. All report activities are cloud based with a simple log-on procedure, with no software download or installation required.



Refer to http://www.qubot.com.au to trial a report on your website or for more information. You may wish to refer your SEO professional to this site too.