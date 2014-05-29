Quebec Homeowner Is Willing to Exchange a Gorgeous 16-Acre Lakefront Retreat for Bitcoins

Quebec, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Since the release of Bitcoins, a large amount of people have been asking to exchange Bitcoins for cash, property and items. A Quebec homeowner has stepped out in the crowd and is willing to exchange his amazing 16-acre lakefront retreat, worth US $3.5 million for Bitcoins – the world’s alternative digital currency that has been increasing in popularity in the United States, Europe and Asia as more and more people convert Bitcoins as a way of keeping their savings safe as they no longer trust traditional currency.



The property is located on Lake Mempremagog, which is one of the most exclusive lakes in Quebec. Lake Memphreamagog is a beautiful fresh water glacial lake. The lake is a total of 31 miles long and contains a total of 20 islands.



16-acres is currently the largest property in Canada that is being offered for Bitcoins. The area is being populated by business tycoons and artists. The city will allow the construction of seven homes on the site, making it the ideal place for a lovely family retreat.



Bitcoin was first introduced 5 years ago, back in 2009. It is hassle free as it allows instant payments to anyone, any time, anywhere in the world. Bitcoins cannot be put in the wallet as they do not physically exist. They are not issued by a central bank. Bitcoins do not have any central authority, which means no one will be able to freeze the accounts, making it a great way to keep savings accounts safe.



There are a variety of services that are currently accepting Bitcoins as a form of payment, including the Bitcoin store itself, which is selling everything from beauty products and sporting goods to electronics and beyond.



Individuals who would like to trade Bitcoins will find that the process to do so is simple.



About La Première Immobilière J.G

Is a well known estate agency that is located in Montreal.



Company Contact : Jean Gagnon

Company Email: info@lakefront-canada.com

Company Phone : +1 514-767-8876