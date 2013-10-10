Queen Sabine Mondestin to Release the Latest Music Video That Focuses on Cyber-Bullying

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Queen Sabine, a renowned singer and actress, launched her latest music video entitled “ Let The Hate” on Vevo that focuses on cyber-bulling.



Without any hesitation, cyber bullying is a violent act. Some people learn to be more hostile than others, but for Queen Sabine Modestin, people can calm cyber bullying through teaching them to unlearn hostile behaviors.



The Cyber-Bullying is a real concern that can harm kids and people involved for the rest of their life. In fact, in some cases, this is one of the main reasons of suicide according to worldwide research. The gorgeous and talented Queen Sabine Mondestin is an anti-cyber-bullying artist, which is the reason why she takes a strong stand against cyber- bullying and she shows it through launching Let Them Hate.



From the title “ Let Them Hate”, the lyrics of this song focus on how individuals should handle cyber bullying. This song also shows that no matter how bad the publicity is and in spite of anything else, one should fight for himself through ignoring those people who want to take a person down.



Cyber bullying may lead the victim to withdraw from their daily task and may also cause kids to become withdrawn from their classmates and friends as well. According to the new song Let Them Hate by Queen Sabine Mondestin, once a person handles the pain, surely he or she will win this game.



About Queen Sabine Mondestin

Born and raised in Montreal, Queen Sabine Mondestin is passionate in acting and writing from a very young age. She started performing on stage at the age of nine, landing a set of diverse parts. However, Sabine Mondestin stood out when she did the role of the renowned sophisticated woman Cleopatra.



Aside from acting and writing, Sabine Mondestin is also an avid humanitarian from a very young age. She lays her fervor for fairness to work when she took the reins as part of the world organization.



Sabine Mondestin, at this moment, lives in Toronto Canada wherein she landed many roles, one being Adrian Holmes’ wife in the film Frankie and Alice.



Written and sung by Queen Sabine Modestin, instrumental by Sinima Beats and Steve Lareau as the producer, the new song is now available for download on iTunes.



https://www.reverbnation.com/queensabine

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAF0KoHrOWc

https://www.facebook.com/sabine.mondestin

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/let-them-hate-single/id525150908



Web site: www.sabinemondestin.com

Company: My Destiny Production

Contact Person: Steve Lareau/Producer/Manager

Email Address: stevelareau@yahoo.ca