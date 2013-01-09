Queen Street Apartments Announces the Various Flats

Leicester, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Queen Street Apartments has recently announced the flats they currently have available. While Queen Street Apartments have renovated and restored the building, they were careful to retain the original character of the buildings. Currently, there are some flats to rent in Leicester, but individuals are encouraged to act fast, because the flats for rent usually do not last long.



The Original Character is Still in the Building



The Rowley Building was originally set up in 1867. It had its own machine repair shop and print shop. Queen Street Apartments made sure they kept the original character of the building. The Rowley Building showcases Leicester’s industrial past. The inside of it is set in the contemporary style with its enduring industrial features such as the original staircase and original brickwork.



The flats are placed right in the middle of city life. In fact, residents are a stone’s throw away from the cultural district of Leicester city Centre. For those who enjoy city life, the location makes the flats a prime place to reside.



Contains a Pool and Fitness Facility



Along with the flat, residents will have access to:



- A Gym and Fitness Centre

- A Hot Coals Sauna

- A Heated Indoor Swimming Pool



Living a busy lifestyle can make it hard to drive to a gym. Residents of the flats will have free access to the fitness centre. Not only do they have access to the fitness centre, but they also have access to a pool.



The heated swimming pool is great. Residents can take a swim before or after work. The tiled pool is heated for the resident’s enjoyment and comfort. The heated pool is open from 6 in the morning to 9 at night.



The fitness room is equipped with a wide array of exercise machines such as a treadmill, cross trainer, water rower, multi-gym and an exercise bike. After the workout, individuals can go to the hot-coals sauna to relax before they take a dip in the pool.



Individuals interested in 1 bedroom flats leiecster or 2 bedroom flats leicester should check with the facility right away before they are rented out.



