Queen West Physical Therapists Train in Physiotherapy and Accupuncture in Ontario

Recovering from an injury is a long and difficult process, often made more difficult with a bad therapist. The experts Queen West Physiotherapy and Accupuncture are some of Canada's best and offer their services not only at their own clinic, but they are trusted as therapy trainers throughout Ontario.



Queen West Physiotherapy provides a wide variety of services to aid in the healing of all sorts of physical injuries. Physiotherapy uses stretching, massage and other hands on techniques to regain strength and provide mobility to damaged areas of the body. The therapists at Queen West are highly educated and licensed through the College of Physiotherapists of Ontario. The therapists are of the utmost quality and professionalism.



One of the things that the staff at Queen West excels at and what they teach other therapists is the ability to listen to a patient. Treating back and neck pain is tough because pain can be subjective. Only by really listening to a patient and paying attention to the patient's complaints can a therapist treat the source of the pain. This is a skill that is gained through experience and is impossible to learn in the classroom.



In addition to traditional therapy, the staff at Queen West offers accupuncture as a treatment for back and neck pain. Accupuncture is an ancient Chinese medical technique that involves the insertion of needles into the body coupled with the application of heat and/or electricity. This technique stimulates the nervous system and helps the body release natural chemicals to regulate pain. Another aspect of the healing process is theraputic massage. Massage eases stress and relaxes the muscles, thus reducing pain levels.



There are several ways to pay for the services at Queen West. If the injury was caused by an accident patients may be able to use insurance to cover the costs. Direct payment is also available for the services.



For More Information: Visit http://www.queenwestphysio.ca/ or call toll free 1-866-410-TENS (8367).