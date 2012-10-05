Queens Dental Office Spreads Way to Happiness Campaign

Flushing, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Preferred Dental Care in Flushing, Queens has a great reputation in New York City as being among the top dental practices in the city and now they are helping spread a popular campaign which focuses on happiness. “Our company motto has always been “We Care For People...Not Just Teeth,” and this campaign makes our motto truer than ever,” says company CEO Rushi Trivedi. They have adopted a campaign that has already reached millions of people across the world, been credited with stopping a couple of wars and has turned around at least one entire country. This campaign focuses on disseminating a small booklet “The Way to Happiness” which compiles 21 precepts covering health, responsibility, crime, children and other topics which are easy for people to understand and apply.



The popular dental office has adopted the “Way to Happiness” campaign in order to make a difference in their Flushing, Queens community. Booklets are passed out to patients, a movie going over all of the 21 precepts plays in every operatory so patients can watch it while they wait, and a large poster hangs in the office visualizing the book as well. “It has made a big difference in our office and around Flushing. We have people asking us for more copies of the book and thanking us for having them,” says Linndy Sanchez, Preferred Dental Care’s Office Manager.



The Way to Happiness campaign globally has made an impact in several countries, most notably in Colombia where the police force there began passing out copies of the book in the hundreds of thousands and credit the book for completely turning around their crime statistics to the point where they are now no longer considered among the most dangerous countries in the world by the United Nations, instead they are now among the safest. The book has popped up in the right place at the right time, preventing several hotbed situations from escalating, including potential violence in countries like Bosnia, the Congo, Colombia, and others.



“We’re very proud of our campaign and will continue to distribute the books because we know it makes a difference,” notes Dr. Shilpa Trivedi. It is quite a sight to see Dental Assistants stuffing a Way to Happiness booklet into goodie bags usually filled with toothbrushes, floss and the occasional lollipop for kids. The patients still get their free toothbrush but now they also get something that could change the way they look at the world and might actually inspire them to take a part in changing it like Preferred Dental Care in Queens, New York has decided to do. For more information on the Way to Happiness Campaign you can visit their website at www.twth.org or for more information on Preferred Dental Care you can visit their website at www.preferreddentalcare.net



Preferred Dental Care was named "Best Dental Office In Queens" by About.com. They are a full service family, cosmetic and emergency dental office performing teeth whitening, dental implants and all related services to patients from Flushing, Forest Hills, Whitestone, College Point, Kew Gardens, Elmhurst, Woodhaven, Bayside and all areas of Queens NY and beyond.



Youtube Video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jx5kcTS60dw



Contact:

Preferred Dental Care,

Flushing NY Office

146-10 45th Avenue

Flushing, NY 11355

718-445-7600

http://www.preferreddentalcare.net