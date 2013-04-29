Queens Don't Toot: Whimsical Children's Book Inspires Good Manners in Buzzing Little Girls

Round Rock, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- From running around the house to tearing up the back yard; being a little girl affords endless outlets for high energy and a keen spirit. However, many parents direct unnecessary frustration and nagging at their young princesses, when all they want to do is have fun. Thanks to a new book by Sandra Dronet & Shawn Trotter, this energy can be used to develop a lifetime of good manners and confidence.



‘Queens Don’t Toot’ is more than just a children’s book; it’s a fun and light-hearted way to instill those good old-fashioned manners that society still appreciates.



Synopsis:



Do you have a highly spirited, energetic little girl in your life? Do you sometimes feel like you are nagging her constantly? Are you looking for a fun, lighthearted way to re-direct her sometimes challenging behavior? The mother-daughter team of Sandra and Shawn would love to share their philosophy in Queens Dont Toot!



Inspired by their relationship with a spirited child in their lives, they have found a fun way to teach good old-fashioned manners, which re-direct the everyday toddler behaviors that drive grown-ups crazy. When sharing this with your toddler, its also fun to have a queens trunk on hand. Our recipe for the queens toot trunk includes supplies for hot tea, manicures/pedicures, old clothes from the local thrift store, and some fun old jewelry and dress up shoes.



As the authors explain, their book serves a dual-purpose for both young girls and their parents.



“It can sometimes be a constant nagging battle to try to redirect young girls’ sometimes challenging behavior that can drive grownups crazy,” says Sandra Dronet.



Continuing, “This story is a fun lighthearted way to deal with them and teach some good old fashioned manners. As an easy-to-read picture book, it’s also the perfect introduction to the world of literature.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This is a wonderful book for your little princess who wants to be a queen. My 4 year old daughter loves this book and so do I. It is very helpful on reminding her of her manners,” says M. Garcia, reviewing the book on Amazon.



B. Eckert was equally as impressed, saying, “This adorable book is a fun read and right-on when it comes to the ‘do's and don’ts’ of being a little girl - especially a head-strong one. The fun characters and beautiful illustrations enhance the lessons in this sweet book. My 3 year old loves her "bee book" and requests that we read it to her multiple times every day.”



Due to the success of their first book, the authors have recently announced a book dedicated to boys. ‘King’s Don’t Spit’ is currently awaiting publication and fans are chomping at the bit to grab ahold of it.



In the meantime, ‘Queen’s Don’t Toot’ is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/ZK29xf



About the Authors: Both authors live in Round Rock, Texas.