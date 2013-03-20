Queens Roofing Contractor Getting Rave Reviews

Queens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- JOSEPH ASHLEY ACJ Remodeling Inc. has received rave reviews from clients in Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island. Clients have praised the professionalism of the company’s certified crews and staff. The fast, easy and effective service sets the company apart from other Queens roofing contractors.



The company specializes in remodels and upgrades involving roofing, stone, siding and stucco. Residential and commercial projects are completed using the appropriate number of certified specialists and highest quality materials. The company strives to be the most reliable, cost effective choice among all Queens roofing contractors. JOSEPH ASHELY ACJ Remodeling Inc. is licensed, bonded, and insured.



Installation crews communicate clearly and leave installation sites clean after projects are completed. Personnel go the extra mile to please clients and finish projects on schedule and under budget. The company is willing to take on difficult jobs, and provide solutions for troubled or damaged home areas. The experienced estimators will price projects appropriately, and take the guess work out of the process.



Joseph Ashley ACJ Remodeling Inc. is currently offering a deal for free leaders & gutters. The service comes with any GAF 5 roofing system or full home vinyl siding project (minimum 1,200 square feet). Contoured insulated foam siding panels are utilized for full home vinyl siding projects. Great value and quality service set the company apart from other Queens roofing contractors



About Joseph Ashley ACJ Remodeling Inc.

For over twenty five years, Joseph Ashley ACJ Remodeling Inc. has proudly served Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island. The company is family owned and operated, and strives to maintain its positive reputation in the community. The professionalism and competence of the company’s personnel have earned the respect and patronage of clients year after year.



Follow JOSEPH ASHLEY ACJ Remodeling Inc. on Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin and YouTube. For a free consultation, please call toll free (866) 948-0201. The experienced, friendly staff with work diligently with clients to prepare a home improvement plan at the right price.



Contact Information:

JOSEPH ASHLEY

ACJ Remodeling Inc.

Toll Free: 866-948-0201

Local: 718-948-0201

Fax: 718-948-0361

Email: josephashley1@yahoo.com

http://www.acjremodelinginc.com/



Mailing Address:

PO Box 120-157

Staten Island NY, 10312



Locations:

49 Elizabeth Street

Staten Island, NY 10310

1146 East 92nd Street

Brooklyn, NY 11236