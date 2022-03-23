Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2022 -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Secaucus, NJ based Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. On January 1, 2022, New York Times released an article regarding the efficacy of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and other screening labs for certain prenatal tests. The article states that these tests produce misleading results and do not correctly disclose the chances of a false positive. The article elaborates stating, "The test is advertised as getting positive microdeletion results right 75 percent of the time. But that figure comes from a single study that included nine confirmed cases of microdeletions, for a test that screens for seven such disorders. The company doesn't specify how the tests perform individually, and declined to provide that data. (In a statement, Quest said its test has "excellent performance."). Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) declined from $174.16 per share on December 31, 2021, to as low as $125.77 per share on February 24, 2022.



