Quest for a Gentleman: Enthralling New Book Documents African American College Student's Search for Mr. Right.

Leaving home and starting college brings numerous life changes and often an all-consuming culture shock. For Mississippi's Sheila L. Ramsey, this emotional rollercoaster was compounded by her burning desire to meet her Mr. Right. With an amazing story to tell and in the hope of helping others, Ramsey's journey to love is now being shared with the world.



‘Quest For A Gentleman’ will tug on the heart-strings of all who turn its pages.



Synopsis:



Sheila is about to venture into a world of the unknown: Her first semester in college. A music major fresh out of high school, she expects her studies to be easy, her friendships to be plentiful, and her opportunities to be endless. However, she is not prepared for the hurdles that await her ahead at Plantation Grove.



In its light-hearted delivery, Quest for a Gentleman involves the struggle of an African American girl attending a historically Black college who simply wants to meet her Mr. Right. Holding dear to her religious teachings, God and the Bible are all she needs in her quest. But as life would have it, she encounters her share of deceit among her new friends, isolation from campus social cliques, and utter dismay from her college professors.



It is a difficult lesson to learn as she ponders whether she is really ready for this journey after all.



As the author explains, juggling men and God was a true dilemma.



“I was trying to go with my instincts of wanting to find a man, while simultaneously trying to juggle my experiences within the teachings and confines of my religion. This may sound easy but, believe me, it makes the process a thousand times harder,” says Ramsey, who now works as a music teacher.



She continues, “It led to a lot of self-discovery and put life into a very real perspective. Looking back on that time makes me understand that I probably wasn’t ready to take everything on at once. However, I also feel I learned so much that still benefits me today.”



Having experienced all that college life could throw at her, Ramsey has some frank words of advice for others about to embark on their first taste of independent life.



“Take each stage as it comes. Everything happens for a reason and everything will work out just fine in the end. Listen to God and let Him be your guide; He won’t let you down,” she adds.



Since its release, the book has attracted a consistent string of rave reviews.



For example, one reader said, “A must read for all ages but especially for college students. A lot of wisdom as well as motivational. A real page turner.”



With the demand for the book expected to increase, interested readers are urged to get their hands on a copy as soon as possible.



‘Quest For A Gentleman’, published by Xlibris, is available now: http://bookstore.xlibris.com/Products/SKU-0119108049/quest-for-a-gentleman.aspx; http://amzn.to/11s50LR



About Sheila L. Ramsey

Sheila L. Ramsey, is a native of Jackson, Mississippi and is currently a graduate student at Jackson State University, pursuing the Master of Music Education degree. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Jackson State University in 2007, where she studied Vocal Performance where she currently performs with Opera Workshop, and was the recipient of the William A. Brown Scholarship. She served as President of the Jackson State University Concert Choir, and has given lecture/recitals in the community about African American female opera singers in this country.



Miss Ramsey has performed in master classes, with the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra and the Jackson State University Orchestra. She has been featured as an artist for the Opera/South presentations at Jackson State University, won 2nd Place in the National Teachers of Singing vocal competition.



In 1990, Miss Ramsey studied at Tougaloo College, where she received the Bachelor of Arts degree Psychology. She completed the Master of Public Policy & Administration degree in 2000 from Jackson State University. She is presently an elementary school music teacher, and middle school choral director in the Hinds County Public School District.