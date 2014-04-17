Quest-Tec Solutions Reaches More Customers Through Website

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Quest-Tec Solutions, a young company with a long lineage of quality, experience, and care in developing and engineering liquid level gauges, takes advantage of its website to acquire more customers and increase sales. The website of the company can be accessed by logging on to www.questtecsolutions.com.



The website is comprehensive and easy to use. It features the products, services, and software that it offers to customers. Under Products page, one will find the major classifications of its product line, including Level-Trac, Magne-Trac, Team-Trac, Glass-Trac, Armored Tubular, and Illuminators. The company specializes in the development and engineering of magnetic level indicators, liquid level gauges and valve product lines. It also manufactures steam level indicators and liquid level gauge accessories, which can all be found in the website.



As for the Services, Quest-Tec features its LEVEL-ARC Service Center Program that recognizes level gauge and instrumentation product support businesses that employ certified technicians. “Give your business an edge and show customers that your organization is committed to quality technical service. Obtaining the coveted LEVEL-ARC designation assures customers that they will receive a high level of competence and service from your business,” a company executive invites interested businesses.



“The LEVEL-ARC program establishes a level of comfort with customers. It shows that your staff has met the requirements by obtaining LEVEL-ARC certifications, recognized and trusted industry credentials. Displaying the LEVEL-ARC demonstrates that you and your employees take pride in your work, and are interested in advancing the skill level and quality of business operations,” he adds.



On the Software page, Quest-Tec highlights its QuickDRAW v2.0 program that requires Microsoft Excel. “The Glass-Trac QuickDRAW Program produces General Arrangement Drawings for Level Gages & Valves. The user can input up to 15 different tag numbers, providing the minimum visible range and all the information for the level gage and its valves for each tag. Then after entering the customer information, the program produces a drawing for all the tags that were input. This could be 15 different drawings, or one drawing with 15 different tags,” a software engineer explains.



More that the products and services it offers, Quest-Tec also introduces itself as a company. The corporate profile can be viewed on the About Us page, while questions and inquiries can be sent through the Contact Us page. For more information about the company, visit http://questtecsolutions.com.