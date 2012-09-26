Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOR) Stockholder Alert: Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Following a substantial stock price drop an investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOR) over potential securities laws violations by Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



If you purchased shares of QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:QCOR), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS’ business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Shares of Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOR) grew from $3.50 per share in November 2009 to as high as $57.64 per share on July 9, 2012.



On July 10, 2012, Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOR) announced that it will report its second quarter results on July 24, 2012.



NASDAQ:QCOR shares fell from $57.64 per share on July 9, 2012 to as low as $41.709 per share on July 11, 2012.



Then on September 24, 2012, Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchance Commission that on September 21, 2012, Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (became aware of a U.S. government investigation involving Questcor Pharmaceuticals’ promotional practices.



Last week Aetna Inc. said it would limit coverage of Questcor's top-selling drug, H.P. Acthar, a treatment for multiple sclerosis and infant seizures. Aetna issued a Clinical Policy Bulletin stating that based on review of medical studies Acthar was "not medically necessary" for certain conditions for which it has been prescribed and as a result Aetna would limit the coverage of H.P. Acthar.



Shares of Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOR) dropped from as high as $32.90 per share on September 21, 2012 to as low as $18.90 per share on Monday, September 24, 2012.



On September 25, 2012, NASDAQ:QCOR shares closed at $19.29 per share.



Those who purchased shares of QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:QCOR) , have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com