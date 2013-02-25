Questions About Meat Content in Ireland Causing International Scare

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- From coast to coast in the United States, questions are beginning to rise from both the meat and non-meat eating communities in light of recent events in Ireland. And whether a person is vegetarian, vegan or a meat eater, the recent Irish horsemeat scandal has raised questions abroad about the content of the beef people consume these days. A recent article posted on BeWellBuzz.com addresses this international meat crisis and discovers several startling truths about the actual meat being consumed by millions of unsuspecting consumers.



A January 2013 probe launched by the Food Authority of Ireland analyzed 27 hamburgers and the meat content which each contained. What they found was distressing – 10 out of the 27 hamburgers had the presence of horse DNA. To make matters worse, 23 were found to have traces of pig DNA as well. This alarming discovery proved that the concerns of many meat consumers across the planet have questioned for years – what exactly is in the meat they eat each day?



The scandal in Ireland spread to its neighbor in the United Kingdom Britain; when the largest grocery chain in the United Kingdom conducted similar testing for their ‘beef’ products. They discovered that nearly 29% of all the ground ‘beef’ in the test sample contained large traces of Horse meat instead of the certified beef which providers had claimed it has contained for year.



The ripples of the horse meat scandal have spread to other European countries as well including Sweden; where the Food Standards Agency in Britain declared that Swedish food company Findus’ contained nearly 60% horse meat in their meat lasagna products. Included in testing were the countries of France, Germany and the Netherlands. This raises the question about potential horse meat concerns in the United States; especially in light of recent discovery of horse meat being found in several Nestlé food products.



“Nestlé U.S.A. does not use meat sourced from Europe,” a company statement said in a press release. “Additionally, U.S.D.A. meat inspectors are in all processing plants and also have responsibility to oversee any imported meat. We have also requested and received confirmation from all our meat suppliers that they do not provide Nestlé U.S.A. with any meat from the affected countries and companies.”



According to Nestlé U.S.A. the company uses beef from the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Australia, the company spokesperson stated. As the debate lingers and consumers question the actual content of alleged ‘beef’ consumed across the globe, more questions remained asked with limited answers being provided. To learn more about this growing story, and to read more cases of horse meat discoveries as found and printed by Health and Wellness portal BeWellBuzz.com, please click the link to the article posted below.



http://www.bewellbuzz.com/featured/horse-meat



