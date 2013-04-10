Quick and Easy Free Picture Resize Starter Is Now Available

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- This small and light program packs a lot of tools in order to help with a huge number of pictures that should be edited in a simple level. A lot of people would like to resize photos faster and edit them slightly without the additional complications that come with Photoshop. Now it is possible to do so with the help of the Free Picture Resize Starter.



Downloading this program is free and won’t cost a thing, just a few clicks and it will soon be in your computer waiting to be installed. The file size of the program is a measly 1.03 MB which means that within seconds, the download will be finished.



The program has the capacity to resize pictures by batch and also convert them, aside from optimizing them as well. This picture resizer program can also be a tool to help share your photos with virtually anyone in the world.



The great thing about the program is that developers continue to address bug issues and update them as possible, it makes it one of the most reliable picture resizing tool that is light to use and absolutely free. If resizing and simply optimizing a photo is to be made, it won’t be necessary anymore to open the Photoshop program that takes up so much in size. This quick and easy freeware will do the simple and basic picture editing tools.



About Free Picture Resize Starter

The Free Picture Resize Starter has been around for years and has remained free for everyone. It can run on any Windows platform with no known problems. The latest version of the program is 4.5.10 which has fixed batch resize folder selection issues and has unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.



