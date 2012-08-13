Quick Fix Launches Synthetic Urine With 2 Years Shelf Life

Hayward, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- Quick Fix offers realistic synthetic urine with shelf life up to 2 years. Synthetic urine is fake urine which is used mostly for the drug testing purposes. Synthetic urine is formulated in such a way that, it covers all aspects of human urine and passes almost any urine based drug test without creating suspicions.



Most of the companies today post job vacancies carrying ads with warning about drug testing, screening and monitoring. Companies also sometimes tend to impose random drug tests on their employees. These tests are done by companies to make sure that no person is impaired while on job, but these tests can also detect traces of elements from a time when the person was not working, and had done nothing to compromise the quality or safety of their work.



By using fake pee for the test, employees can protect themselves from losing their job and also guard themselves against any action taken against them that was technically out of their jurisdiction. Quick Fix synthetic piss has all the components of regular urine such as PH level and specific urine gravity.



Heating the synthetic pee to the desired temperature is a mandatory task which should be done in order to make the synthetic pee suitable for passing the test. The best way is to microwave the specimen, for about 10 seconds. The synthetic urine must be heated at a temperature between 94-100 degrees. If the solution falls beneath the preferred temperature, users can also use heating pads.



Quick Fix urine kit contains a bottle of urine, a temperature strip on the bottle, a heating pad and a rubber band. Quick Fix offers a 2 years shelf life and the solution must be stored at a temperature between 94-100 degrees.



About Quick Fix

Quick Fix fake pee is a synthetic substance which is a duplicate of natural urine. It is balanced for correct PH levels and specific urine gravity. Anyone can use Quick Fix Synthetic Urine in order to pass any drug test. Same day shipping is available, and complementary shipping is offered for orders over $100.All shipments are placed in discreet packing for ultimate confidentiality. In addition to the fake urine, Quick Fix sells a strap designed for discreetly transporting the substance, as well as additional heating pads. To learn more visit http://www.quickfixsynthetic.com/