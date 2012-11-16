Quick Fixes to Protect Home Values in Declining Economy

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- Is the economy about to sputter for another four years with our housing prices continuing to implode? Now with the Presidential election out of the way, what is the excuse? There is no longer the uncertainty of leadership or the element of unknown that has always been the convenient escape goat. What is a homeowner to do to save their proverbial hide?



The subtle finishes and touches on a home are becoming more popular for people that want to upgrade the standard of their existing homes without making a major capital contribution to their expenditures that already have taken their life’s capital sunk costs. Window treatments and the ability to utilize an aspect of an existing home structure and change a feel and look of its overall texture and feel are taking hold. The first thing that most people as prospective buyers and/or appraisers look at are the window treatments and shutters. It is this part of a home’s openings that define its character and allow the most important aspect of a home’s charm tine, which is sunlight and the control of that amount of light to showcase the home’s interior.



Custom shutters, plantation shutters, and blinds have enabled this decorative process to supplant the major home renovations that have in the past become commonplace and the capital expenditure of choice. Now, the economy has necessitated expenditure prudence and ways that homeowners can improve their quality of lives while enjoying their original choice of home location and community. The other nice feature of utilizing the window treatment and custom shutter approach is the creative design aspect whereby colors, materials, and shapes and size differences that can be selected, offer an array of choices and feels that can totally change the house’s appearance. Enhancing window treatment openings or adjusting a shape that converts the light and feeling of an interior room contribute to this appearance effect.



Fabric and curtains were always the window treatment of choice in prior times and are still utilized in more formal settings, however the use of Plantation shutters made of wood or synthetic materials have in some ways supplanted the expensive curtains and fabrics that require more maintenance and attention than shutters. Cleaning, fading, curtain rods and window treatment apparatus require much more work, expense, and replacements than shutters. Custom shutters that can be changed with different colors and textures give a much more fungible appeal.



Where the economic considerations are concerned, sinking bad money after good is always the fear. As the housing market is biding it’s time and banks are slowly moving their portfolio of upside down homes, what can a homeowner do to give their existing homes a lift? Debt and property taxes do not seem to abate in any way. Adding a few minor finishing touches do make a difference in the way a home feels. If the window treatments can contribute significantly to the feel while adding ancillary value to a home, perhaps this is an option of choice for many that are saddled with this economic conundrum of their largest capital investment in their lives, their home.



For more useful information on how to upgrade the house’s feel via creative window treatments and custom shutters, Contact: Donna Harden at: (813) 549- 0546, Visit http://www.shuttersandmillwork.com.



Click here to watch the video: http://youtu.be/uvGLAgX01mY