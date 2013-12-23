Quick Home Buyers Can Get You Up to 100% for a Quick Sale

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- It is by no means an easy task to simply sell a private property in the open market and get a good price in hard cash for it. Selling houses is usually a very fussy and slow process as lots of time is wasted in finding good buyers who will be ready to pay the right value of the property. Quick Home Buyers is the best bet for people who wish to sell their homes at the earliest and receive the best price possible for it in return.



Quick Home Buyers is a private property purchasing firm which ensures fast and fuss free transactions of property selling at desirable prices. The company guarantees an efficient sale process from its pool of helpful and professional industry experts. Holding out for the optimum price for your property in the open market may seem like the best solution. However, many people fail to take the most important factor into consideration-Time. Time is as precious as money and one can’t afford to keep waiting or relying on luck to get it right in the first go itself. Thus selling houses fast by quick cash sale can provide various solutions such as:



- A hassle-free, no-commitment quote for the seller to see what they stand to gain

- No fees whatsoever

- Legal matters handled by the buyer who will instruct solicitors on the sale

- A quick turn around with cash in the bank faster than any open sale

- Peace of mind since there is no need to deal with a chain or time wasting, uncommitted buyers



James Wood, PR manager of Quick Home Buyers states, "Trying to find a way to get somebody 100% of the property value in a quick sale is just amazing."



About Quick Home Buyers

Quick Home Buyers is a private property purchasing company that consists of a friendly team of property experts who are leading the way in the chain free, quick house sale market. The team at Quick Home Buyers has years of accumulated industry insight and have satisfied thousands of customers by providing the most efficient solutions to their quick home sale needs.



Media Contact:

Name: Quick Home Buyers

Website: http://www.webuyanyhouseproperty.co.uk

Phone: 0800 688 9999