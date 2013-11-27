Quick Home Buyers Offers Free Quotes and Pays Legal Fees to Expedite Sales and Provide Clients with Cash for the Holidays

Cardiff, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- James Wood, owner of Quick Home Buyers, announced that the firm is offering free, no-obligation quotes within 24 hours on homes and the firm will even pay clients’ legal costs. Well known for selling houses fast, the firm is a leading property buying company in the UK that has conducted hundreds of transactions.



“Many people are facing financial difficulties and repossessions,” said Wood. “For anyone who wants to sell their house fast to stop repossession, Quick Home Buyers can help.”



“Sell my house fast” is one of the most frequently heard phrases at Quick Home Buyers. The company has distilled the purchasing process into a simple, three-step method. Homeowners request a quote and get an online cash offer, contact an advisor provided by the company if they decide to accept, and sell their home for cash. All sales are confidential and conducted discreetly.



Property owners are in complete control of the sale at all times and are under no obligation to accept any offer. Completion dates are set to accommodate the homeowner and there are no fees or hidden costs. Quick Home Buyers handles all the paperwork and pays clients’ legal fees associated with selling their homes. For highly motivated sellers, transactions can be completed in less than a day.



Quick Home Buyer purchases many different types of homes and commercial properties, and in varying condition. They work with homes of any size, from single family starter homes to multi-level houses, along with commercial office space and production properties. The firm will purchase properties with planning issues, problem tenants and boundary disputes.



There are any number of reasons why property owners want or need to sell a home. They may have negative equity and be unable to sell on the open market or need to sell due to divorce. Military personnel can be relocated at a moment’s notice, while others may simply want to downsize to a smaller dwelling. Heirs may find that they have no use for property that was willed to them.



Quick Home Buyers makes selling a home or commercial property quick and easy. To facilitate sales, sellers receive free quotes and the company pays legal fees to expedite the purchasing process. The firm’s services allow clients to get out of debt, rid themselves of unwanted property, and live the lifestyle they desire.



Located at 83 Caerphilly Rd. in Cardiff, the firm can be reached by phone locally at 029 2009 9000 or toll free at 0800 688 9999. For more information, visit the website at http://www.webuyanyhouseproperty.co.uk



About Quick Home Buyers

Quick Home Buyers is one of the leading property buying companies in the United Kingdom. The firm has many years of experience and hundreds of property transactions to its credit, purchasing homes and commercial properties in multiple conditions. Quick Home Buyers pays client legal fees and handles all the paperwork to facilitate and accelerate sales.



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029 2009 9000